FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank researcher says growth may drop to 5 pct/yr in 2021/25
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

China c.bank researcher says growth may drop to 5 pct/yr in 2021/25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China’s economic growth is likely to slow to around 5 percent annually between 2021-2025 from an expected annual rate of 6.5 percent in the next five years, a senior Chinese central bank official was reported by official media as saying on Thursday.

The recovery of China’s economy will be “L-shaped”, Yao Yudong, head of the Peoples’ Bank of China’s Research Institute of Finance and Banking, told a forum in Shenzhen, the Securities Times reported on its website.

Yao said the world’s second largest economy has shown some positive signs but the government needs to push forward reforms to ensure long-term growth momentum.

China aims to keep average annual economic growth at or above 6.5 percent in the next five years, though Premier Li Keqiang acknowledged that leaders face “a tough battle”.

Chinese leaders have also set an economic growth target of 6.5 percent to 7 percent for this year, introducing a range rather than a more precise target as it seeks greater flexibility in juggling growth, job creation and restructuring “zombie companies” in bloated industries.

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.