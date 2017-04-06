SHANGHAI, April 6 Seven people have been
arrested in China for unspecified real estate violations in an
area slated to become the country's newest special economic
zone, the China Daily newspaper reported on Thursday.
A government committee formed to prepare for the Xiongan New
Area, in northern Hebei province, found 765 cases of real estate
violations and had shut down 71 sales offices, the newspaper
quoted a statement from the body as saying.
It did not give details of the violations.
News on Saturday of the plan to set up the zone in Hebei,
which will be modeled on the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone,
sent bargain-hunters flocking to the 100 sq km (40 sq miles)
area.
By Sunday, average apartment prices in the region had almost
doubled, hotels were full and residents complained about traffic
jams as out-of-towners from Beijing and beyond descended on the
area 100 km (60 miles) southwest of the capital, the Global
Times newspaper had reported.
The government responded by banning property sales in the
counties where the zone will be situated, forcing real estate
agents to shut and frustrating would-be investors.
Hebei's Communist Party leader, Zhao Kezhi, said the area
would implement "the most stringent control" of the property
sector and send a warning to would-be speculators by punishing
illegal activity swiftly, the newspaper reported.
