China May home prices rise 6.9 pct y/y
June 18, 2016 / 1:40 AM / a year ago

China May home prices rise 6.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - China’s home prices rose 6.9 percent in May, accelerating from the previous month’s 6.2 percent gain, an official survey showed on Saturday, boosted by price increases in second-tier cities which are fuelling overheating concerns.

Compared with a month earlier, home prices rose 0.9 percent, slowing from April’s 1.2 percent, according to Reuters calculations from data issued by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The southern city of Shenzhen was again the top performer, with home prices rising 53.2 percent from a year ago.

The coastal city of Xiamen surpassed the top-tier cities and saw the second highest price rise of 28 percent. Shanghai prices rose 27.7 percent.

The recovery in China’s property market since late last year has been a rare bright spot in the world’s second-largest economy, which has been slowing due to weak demand at home and abroad, cooling investment and excess industrial capacity. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

