CORRECTED-China June home prices rise 7.3 pct y/y
July 18, 2016 / 1:55 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-China June home prices rise 7.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Shenzhen and Xiamen home price changes)

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - Home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 7.3 percent in June from a year earlier, an official survey showed on Monday.

The growth rate accelerated from a 6.9 percent rise in May.

Shenzhen and Xiamen were the two top performers, with home prices rising 46.7 percent and 33.6 percent, respectively, from a year ago.

A recovery in China's property market and a government infrastructure building spree in recent months have helped shore up growth in the world's second-largest economy, which has been weighed down by weak demand at home and abroad, cooling investment and excess industrial capacity.

But sharp price rises are sparking concerns that the market may be becoming overheated in some cities. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
