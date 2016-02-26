FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's home prices rise 2.5 percent in January
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 26, 2016 / 1:43 AM / 2 years ago

China's home prices rise 2.5 percent in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China’s home prices rose 2.5 percent in January, higher than the previous month’s reading of 1.6 percent, an official survey showed on Friday, marking the fourth consecutive month of year-on-year gains.

Compared with a month earlier, home prices in January rose 0.4 percent, up from December’s 0.3 percent, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Reuters started its weighted China home price index in January 2011 when the NBS stopped providing nationwide data, only giving home price changes in each of 70 major cities.

China’s housing market, which accounts for around 15 percent of the economy, began to stabilise last year, helped by a slew of government measures.

Still, the recovery remains uneven across the country as small cities still face huge inventories of unsold homes, discouraging new investment and construction.

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
