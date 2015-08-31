China cuts downpayment level for most 2nd home buyers

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China is lowering the minimum downpayment level for second-home buyers in most cities to 20 percent from 30 percent, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said on Monday.

The change applies to all Chinese cities except Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, where authorities can fix the respective downpayment levels for second-home buyers, subject to approval from the central government.

The change takes effect on Sept. 1, the ministry said. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)