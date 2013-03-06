FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China has scope to boost demand, investment - NDRC
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 6, 2013 / 3:01 AM / 5 years ago

China has scope to boost demand, investment - NDRC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - China has scope to boost domestic demand and infrastructure investment, Zhang Ping, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Wednesday.

Zhang said urbanisation would be the biggest driver of domestic activity in the years ahead and that guidelines for China’s planned expansion in this area would be launched during the first half of 2013.

Zhang was speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, China’s rubber-stamp parliament.

Zhang said China would continue to push forward with economic reforms to better clarify the different roles that government and market played in the economy.

He restated government pledges to carry out reforms in the years ahead, including fiscal, financial, pricing and income distribution reform, but gave no further details.

Zhang said China’s longer-term strategy remained focused on boosting domestic consumption in the economy. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Nick Edwards)

