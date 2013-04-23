FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China industry min: no improvement to companies' difficulties
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
April 23, 2013 / 2:11 AM / 4 years ago

China industry min: no improvement to companies' difficulties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - China’s companies still face difficulties in operating their businesses as well as problems of overcapacity, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Tuesday.

China’s companies have no strong desire to invest and face insufficient demand, the Ministry added in a statement released ahead of a scheduled news conference. It noted that China’s economy faces unstable and uncertain factors at home and abroad.

China’s industrial output in March grew 8.9 percent, slowing from a rise of 9.9 in the first two months and below the Ministry’s 10 percent target for the year.

China’s economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of this year, growing 7.7 percent from a year ago, slower than 7.9 percent hit in the final quarter of last year.

Reporting By Yan Shen and Jonathan Standing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.