China to achieve reasonable growth in credit and social financing-c. bank
December 31, 2013 / 4:16 AM / 4 years ago

China to achieve reasonable growth in credit and social financing-c. bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China will achieve reasonable growth in credit and social financing while keeping appropriate liquidity and continuing a prudent monetary policy, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank’s fourth-quarter monetary policy committee meeting also reiterated that China will further push forward interest rate liberalisation and yuan reform, according to a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn

China will also keep yuan exchange rate basically stable, it added. (Reporting By Kevin Yao)

