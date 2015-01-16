FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's NDRC says no crisis in Chinese housing market
January 16, 2015 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

China's NDRC says no crisis in Chinese housing market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - There is no crisis in China’s property market though authorities need to pay attention to ongoing price adjustments in the sector, the country’s top economic planner said on Friday.

Zhu Zhixin, vice director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), made the comment at a press briefing.

Zhong Shan, a vice minister at the trade ministry, told reporters at the same briefing that China’s outbound direct investment was likely to soon outstrip its foreign direct investment. (Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi, Judy Hua and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

