China's economic growth quickened in Q2 - premier

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - China’s economic growth quickened in the second quarter from the previous three months, but further modest government support measures will still be needed, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is visiting Beijing, Li said the Chinese economy still faces downward pressure and that the government will increase its usage of targeted measures to boost growth.

He said authorities will further fine-tune policies in the world’s second-largest economy, which he is confident can meet the government’s 2014 growth target of around 7.5 percent.

But he added that authorities do not plan any massive stimulus programme.

“China’s economic performance in the second quarter has improved from that in the first quarter. However, we cannot lower our guard against downward pressures,” Li said. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan and Aileen Wang; Editing by Kim Coghill)