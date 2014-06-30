FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to maintain current account surplus in near term-SAFE
June 30, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

China to maintain current account surplus in near term-SAFE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China will maintain a current account surplus in the near-term, while keeping it at low level, China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

Du Peng, chief of the current account department of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange(SAFE), told a news briefing that a deficit in service trade will be large in future, especially in the tourism area.

China posted a capital and financial account surplus of $94 billion in the first quarter of 2014 and a current account surplus of $7 billion.

Reporting By Coco Li and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill

