BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China’s industrial sector still faces significant downward pressure and “arduous efforts” are needed to stabilise the economy, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Wednesday.

The ministry also told a press conference that firms in some industries were facing increasing difficulties in making profits.

Official data showed China’s factory output growth hit a five-month high of 6.8 percent in June compared with a year ago. (Reporting By Shen Yan and Nick Health; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)