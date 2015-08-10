FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's property market continues to recover in H2-NDRC
August 10, 2015 / 2:38 AM / 2 years ago

China's property market continues to recover in H2-NDRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China’s top economic planner said on Monday the property market was likely continue to improve in the second half of this year, a good sign for the broad economy.

China’s consumer prices are expected to stabilise and start to pick up in the second half of 2015, the National Development and Reform Commission(NDRC) said on a statement on its website.

China’s annual consumer inflation remained muted at 1.6 percent despite pork prices surging in July, and in line with forecasts and slightly higher than June’s 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Winni Zhou and Jason Subler; Editing by Eric Meijer)

