May 30, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

China's Jan-April rail freight volume down 7.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 30 (Reuters) - China’s rail freight volume fell 7.9 percent in the first four months of 2016 from a year earlier to 1.05 billion tonnes, the country’s top economic planner said on Monday.

For April, the amount of cargo moved by railways declined 4.5 percent year-on-year to 260 million tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website.

Rail freight volume for coal fell 10.4 percent year-on-year to 140 million tonnes in April, it added. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

