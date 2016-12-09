FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
China to set major tasks for economic work in 2017 - Xinhua
December 9, 2016 / 9:14 AM / 8 months ago

China to set major tasks for economic work in 2017 - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China will set the major tasks for the government's economic work in 2017, including further advancing supply-side structural reform, the Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Other major tasks include pushing forward state sector reforms and fiscal reforms, Xinhua said, citing a statement released after a meeting of the Politboru, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party which President Xi Jinping chairs.

China will also further open its economy in 2017 and work proactively to attract foreign investment, Xinhua said.

Xi told the meeting that he was certain that China would complete its key economic targets for 2016, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk, Kevin Yao and Yawen Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

