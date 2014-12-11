FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China eases bank lending restrictions, c.bank targets 10 trillion yuan in loans for 2014- sources
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

China eases bank lending restrictions, c.bank targets 10 trillion yuan in loans for 2014- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China is easing enforcement of quotas and loan-to-deposit ratios to encourage banks to quicken lending as the economy slows, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Sources said that the central bank had begun loosening official lending quotas in October, and that the regulator has also halted strict enforcement of loan-to-deposit ratios, freeing up additional cash for credit creation.

It also has set a target of 10 trillion yuan ($1.62 trillion) in total loans for 2014, the sources said.

The PBOC did not immediately respond to calls requesting comment.

The central bank surprised markets by cutting interest rates on Nov. 21 for the first time in more than two years to shore up the cooling economy and ease the burden on debt-laden companies. Analysts had expected further support measures as China’s economic growth looks set to slow to its weakest in 24 years.

$1 = 6.1711 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill

