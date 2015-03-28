FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-President Xi says China should not focus on growth rate only
March 28, 2015 / 3:35 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-President Xi says China should not focus on growth rate only

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Xi’s comments, background)

BOAO, China, March 28 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that the country should not focus on its economic growth rate only, reiterating China’s push for a more sustainable, higher-quality expansion.

Chinese leaders have announced an economic growth target of around 7 percent for this year, below the 7.5 percent goal in 2014 and the slowest rate in a quarter-century.

Xi, who was speaking at a forum in Boao on the southern Chinese island of Hainan, said 7 percent growth was still impressive and would be a big driver of momentum.

He said the Chinese economy was resilient and had much potential, allowing for a host of policy tools. Analysts anticipate further interest rate cuts in China this year.

The theme of the Boao forum is: “Asia’s New Future: Towards a Community of Common Destiny”. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Writing by Ben Blanchard and Engen Tham; Editing by Michael Perry)

