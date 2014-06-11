FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China eyes big construction projects to keep economy growing
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 11, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-China eyes big construction projects to keep economy growing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Writes through)

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - China is planning further big infrastructure projects including highways, express train networks and new waterways to keep its economy growing at a stable rate, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

Buffeted by unsteady global demand and slowing domestic investment, China’s economic growth fell to an 18-month low of 7.4 percent in the first quarter. Analysts expect the cooldown to deepen slightly, with full-year growth seen at a 24-year trough of 7.3 percent.

The dredging of new waterways would be accelerated to clear shipping bottlenecks, and more highways, airports and express train lines would help goods move faster to and from ports, the government said in an online statement after a weekly meeting.

The ways in which oil and gas are transported and stored would also be improved, it said, without giving details.

Authorities have already made a series of small changes to monetary policy to shore up activity, a process the government said it would continue to help specific areas of the economy.

As it is, Beijing has already instructed local governments to spend all of their 2014 budget by the end of June to shore up the economy, or risk losing the funds. As a result, separate data on Wednesday showed fiscal spending surging 25 percent in May alone.

To help companies survive China’s cooling economic growth, four different value-added taxes for utilities would be combined into a single tax to be levied at a lower rate of 3 percent from July 1, the government said.

Firms affected by the change would save about 24 billion yuan ($3.9 billion) a year, it said. ($1 = 6.2 yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.