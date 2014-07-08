FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China has ability to push forward reforms, president says
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 8, 2014 / 12:22 PM / 3 years ago

China has ability to push forward reforms, president says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - China has the ability to continuously push forward economic reforms, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday, even as the world’s second largest economy felt the strain of the global slowdown.

Xi made the remarks at a conference of economic experts, according to state broadcaster China Central Television.

“China has advantageous conditions for continuing healthy development, and we firmly grasp the right to take the initiative in our country’s development,” Xi said, according to the broadcast.

The state of the global economy has brought many negative consequences for development in China, but this must be observed calmly by policymakers, who must prepare for all kinds of risks, Xi said. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.