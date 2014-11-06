China issues detailed measures to support imports

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China’s cabinet issued detailed measures on Thursday to support imports via encouraging imports of high-tech equipment, key components and consumer goods, in its latest measures to support the cooling Chinese economy.

China will also stabilise imports of resource products while encouraging firms to quicken their outbound direct investment, according to a statement published on the government’s website, www.gov.cn

China’s imports jumped 7 percent in September from a year ago, though analysts warned the unexpectedly buoyant imports could be due to one-off factors.