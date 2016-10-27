FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
China's Sept industrial profits rise 7.7 pct y/y
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 1:40 AM / 10 months ago

China's Sept industrial profits rise 7.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Profits earned by China's industrial firms in September rose 7.7 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

Profits in September rose to 577.1 billion yuan ($85.15 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website.

Industrial profits rose 8.4 percent in the first nine months from the same period a year earlier, similar to the growth rate in the first eight months of the year.

Chinese industrial firms' liabilities at the end of September were 4.7 percent higher than at the same point last year.

The data covers large enterprises with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations. ($1 = 6.7772 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

