China's Dec industrial profits rise 2.3 pct y/y, up 8.5 pct in 2016

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Profits earned by China's industrial firms in December rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, easing sharply from November's growth rate of 14.5 percent.

Industrial profits rose 8.5 percent in 2016, snapping back from a fall of 2.3 percent in 2015, due largely to a sharp increase in prices of coal as well as raw materials such as iron ore which were needed to help feed a construction boom.

The profit figures cover large enterprises with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)