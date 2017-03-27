FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Jan-Feb industrial profits surge 31.5 pct y/y
March 27, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 5 months ago

China Jan-Feb industrial profits surge 31.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - China's industrial profits rose a combined 31.5 percent in January and February from the same period a year earlier, the National Statistics Bureau said in a statement on Monday.

The profit increase was mostly due to faster growth in prices of coal, steel and crude oil, He Ping, a statistics bureau official, said in a note accompanying the statement.

Liabilities of industrial firms rose 6.6 percent year-on-year as of end-February, according to the statement. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

