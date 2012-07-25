FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China growth to gain pace in H2-industry ministry
July 25, 2012

China growth to gain pace in H2-industry ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China’s economic growth will likely pick up in the second half of 2012 as a raft of policies already rolled out to boost economic activity gain traction, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Wednesday.

However, the ministry warned the world’s No 2 economy still faces severe challenges at home and abroad and that authorities should not underestimate the impact on the corporate sector from slowing demand.

The comments came in a statement ahead of a scheduled news conference.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
