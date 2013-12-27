FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China 2013 industrial output growth seen at about 9.8 pct - ministry
December 27, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

China 2013 industrial output growth seen at about 9.8 pct - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China’s industrial output is likely to grow about 9.8 percent in 2013 from a year ago, while profit growth at industrial companies is seen at 13 percent, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Friday.

The ministry also said it would step up efforts to eliminate outdated capacity and promote mergers and acquisitions among steel, cement, shipping, solar panel and milk formula companies, according to a statement on its website www.miit.gov.cn. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao)

