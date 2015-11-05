FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's industrial output to grow above 6 pct y/y in 2015 -minister
#Industrials
November 5, 2015 / 3:18 AM / 2 years ago

China's industrial output to grow above 6 pct y/y in 2015 -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China’s industrial output is likely to grow above 6 percent in 2015 from a year earlier, the country’s industry minister said on Thursday.

China’s economy is generally steady as previous government policies had started to gain traction, Miao Wei, the head of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), told a new conference.

China’s industrial output growth cooled more than expected to 5.7 percent in September, disappointing analysts who expected it to rise 6 percent on an annual basis after a rise of 6.1 percent the prior month. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nich Heath; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

