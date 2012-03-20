FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China inflation expectations easing -c.bank survey
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 6 years ago

China inflation expectations easing -c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - Expectations for consumer inflation in China fell in the first quarter of 2012 from the fourth quarter of last year, according to the results of the central bank’s latest survey of 20,000 households that was published on Tuesday.

The survey showed expectations for housing inflation declined and showed higher public acceptance of housing price rises.

A separate central bank survey of bankers showed demand for bank loans weakened in the first quarter from the pervious quarter. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)

