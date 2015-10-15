FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China inflation to maintain mild growth: state planner
October 15, 2015 / 2:51 AM / 2 years ago

China inflation to maintain mild growth: state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China’s economic planner said on Thursday that consumer prices will continue to growth at a mild pace in coming months, amid investors’ concerns about deflationary pressures in the economy.

The National Development and Reform Commission told a briefing in Beijing on Thursday that China will not see big increases in consumer prices.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.6 percent in September from a year earlier, lower than expectations of 1.8 percent and down from August’ s 2.0 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Wednesday.

Chinese manufacturers have continued to cut selling prices to win business this year in the face of persistently weak demand and overcapacity. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill)

