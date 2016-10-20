UPDATE 1-China PPI to stay positive in coming months - stats bureau

* Stats bureau: producer prices rising but no turning point yet

* Says too early to say China's economic growth has hit a bottom

* Says economy faces uncertainties in 2017 but growth to be stable (Adds details, quotes)

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's producer price index is expected to continue to increase year-on-year in the coming months, statistics bureau spokesman Sheng Laiyun said on Thursday.

Producer prices in China rose in September for the first time in nearly five years, gaining 0.1 percent from a year earlier, welcome news for the government as it struggles to whittle down a growing mountain of corporate debt.

"I believe PPI in the coming months will continue to show positive growth year-on-year, but it could be volatile month-on-month," Sheng told a group of foreign reporters.

Rising domestic prices of steel and coal, amid the government's push to cut excess capacity, helped boost producer prices, Sheng said, but there has yet to be a "turning point".

China's economy has shown more positive signs in recent months, but it is too early to conclude growth has hit a bottom, he said.

The economy will face uncertainties in 2017 but growth could be relatively stable, Sheng added.

China's economy expanded at a steady 6.7 percent in the third quarter and looks set to hit Beijing's full-year target, fuelled by stronger government spending, record bank lending and a red-hot property market.

Sheng defended the quality of China's statistics, saying recent growth data was accurate. China's steady growth rate in the past three quarters has fanned scepticism about the reliability of Chinese data. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)