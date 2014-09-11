FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Aug consumer inflation cools to 2 pct, below forecasts
September 11, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

China Aug consumer inflation cools to 2 pct, below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China’s annual consumer inflation slowed more than expected to 2 percent in August, data showed on Thursday, further evidence that the economy is cooling but giving more room to policymakers for further stimulus measures if needed.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected consumer inflation to ease slightly to 2.2 percent in August from 2.3 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, consumer inflation ran at 0.2 percent in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. That was half of what economists had expected.

The producer price index fell 1.2 percent for the 30th consecutive month, as weak economic conditions continue to rob Chinese companies of pricing power. The market had expected a 1.1 percent decline in producer prices after a drop of 0.9 percent in July.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

