China's Oct inflation steady at 1.6 pct y/y, as expected
November 10, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

China's Oct inflation steady at 1.6 pct y/y, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China’s annual consumer inflation remained at a near five-year low in October at 1.6 percent, further evidence that the world’s second-largest economy is cooling and giving room to policymakers to stimulate growth if needed.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected annual consumer inflation to be 1.6 percent in October, the same as September.

On a monthly basis, consumer inflation was flat in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. That compared with 0.1 percent expected by economists.

The producer price index fell 2.2 percent from a year ago, its 32nd consecutive decline, as sluggish demand curbed the pricing power of companies.

The market had expected a 2.0 percent fall in producer prices after a drop of 1.8 percent in September.

Reporting by Judy Hua and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill

