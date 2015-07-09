FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China June inflation quickens to 1.4 pct y/y, above forecasts
July 9, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

China June inflation quickens to 1.4 pct y/y, above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China’s consumer inflation edged up slightly in June while stubbornly weak producer prices fell again, data that could affirm worries about a sluggish Chinese economy which is also smarting from a share market rout.

China’s consumer inflation quickened to 1.4 percent year-on-year in June, beating market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted the June index would come in at 1.3 percent, compared with 1.2 percent posted the prior month.

The producer price index fell 4.8 percent in June from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The market had expected producer prices to decline 4.5 percent on an annual basis after a fall of 4.6 percent in May. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
