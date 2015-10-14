China Sept consumer inflation cooler than expected, producer prices fall for 43rd month

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in China eased more than expected in September while producer prices fell for the 43rd straight month, adding to concerns over growing deflationary pressures in the world’s second-largest economy.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.6 percent in September from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) said on Wednesday, lower than expectations of 1.8 percent and down from August’s 2.0 percent.

The producer price index(PPI) fell 5.9 percent from a year ago, in line with the expectations and the same rate of decline as in August, which was the biggest drop since the depths of the global financial crisis in 2009. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill)