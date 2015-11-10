FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Oct inflation moderates; producer prices fall for 44th month
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

China Oct inflation moderates; producer prices fall for 44th month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Oct CPI +1.3 pct y/y vs +1.6 pct in Sept

* Oct PPI -5.9 pct y/y, same as Sept

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China’s consumer inflation moderated again in October, while producer prices declined for the 44th straight month, as falling commodity prices and weak demand add to deflationary pressure.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.3 percent in October from a year earlier, compared with a 1.6 percent increase in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll had expected a rise of 1.5 percent

The producer price index (PPI) fell 5.9 percent in October from a year earlier, identical with the decline in September, and slightly more than economists’ forecasts of a 5.8 percent drop. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

