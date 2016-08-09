China July inflation cools to 1.8 pct on-year, matching forecasts

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation eased to 1.8 percent year-on-year in July, meeting market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted the consumer price index (CPI) would rise 1.8 percent, compared with 1.9 percent posted the prior month.

Producer prices fell 1.7 percent for the month, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, compared with the previous month's fall of 2.6 percent.

The market had expected producer prices to fall 2 percent on-year. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Sam Holmes)