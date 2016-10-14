FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-China Sept producer prices rise for first time in nearly 5 years, CPI picks up
October 14, 2016 / 1:45 AM / 10 months ago

REFILE-China Sept producer prices rise for first time in nearly 5 years, CPI picks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's producer prices unexpectedly rose in September for the first time in nearly five years, while consumer inflation quickened to 1.9 percent from a year earlier, also beating market expectations.

Producer prices edged up 0.1 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, compared with the previous month's fall of 0.8 percent. It marked the first growth in PPI since January 2012.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted producer prices would fall 0.3 percent on an annual basis.

The consumer price index (CPI) had been expected to rise 1.6 percent, compared with 1.3 percent posted the prior month. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

