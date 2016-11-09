China Oct inflation picks up to 2.1 pct, producer prices top expectations

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's October consumer inflation rate rose to 2.1 percent from a year earlier, in line with market expectations, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

Producer prices rose a better-than-expected 1.2 percent on-year, compared with the previous month's rise of 0.1 percent, and the highest since December 2011.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted the consumer price index (CPI) would rise 2.1 percent, compared with 1.9 percent posted the prior month. Producer prices had been expected to rise 0.8 percent on-year.