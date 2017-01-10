FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China December producer prices rise 5.5 pct on-year, topping forecasts
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 1:38 AM / 7 months ago

China December producer prices rise 5.5 pct on-year, topping forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation eased to 2.1 percent year-on-year in December, less than market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the consumer price index (CPI) would rise 2.3 percent, the same pace as in the previous month.

Producer prices inflated by a stronger-than-expected 5.5 percent for the month, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, compared with the previous month's rise of 3.3 percent.

Prodcuer prices rose the fastest since September 2011.

The market had expected producer prices to rise 4.5 percent on an annual basis. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

