BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China's top economic planner approved a 27.3 billion yuan ($4.15 billion) railway project in the southern province of Fujian, it said on Thursday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) gave the details in a statement on its website. ($1 = 6.5785 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Ed Davies)