China says to extend old-age insurance to all
October 29, 2015 / 1:17 PM / in 2 years

China says to extend old-age insurance to all

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China will extend old-age insurance to its entire population, the Communist Party was quoted by state news agency Xinhua as saying on Thursday after a party plenum, a move that may strengthen its social safety net and boost consumption.

State funds would be invested into the existing insurance schemes to improve coverage, the Communist Party was quoted as saying in a communique.

The party also said it would ease family planning restrictions to allow all couples to have two children after decades of the strict one-child policy, a move aimed at alleviating demographic strains on the economy. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie)

