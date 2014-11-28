FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to spend another $8.3 bln on infrastructure
November 28, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

China to spend another $8.3 bln on infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China has approved five new projects to build new infrastructure worth at least 51 billion yuan ($8.3 billion), the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.

The projects comprised one airport and four railway and subway lines, the economic planner said in an online statement.

China has increased spending allotted to public infrastructure in recent weeks as the world’s second-largest economy shows renewed signs of lacklustre activity. ($1 = 6.143 yuan) (Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie)

