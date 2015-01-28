China says to support firms in overseas expansion

BEIJING, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Chinese firms in a range of industries including steel, construction, railway, nuclear power and equipment making, will get more assistance in expanding abroad, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

Among other measures, the authorities will support firms when they are raising funds and will broaden the use of the country’s $3.84 trillion foreign exchange reserves to help companies grow overseas, the government said in an online statement. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)