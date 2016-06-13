FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China should further open state sector to boost private investment-stats bureau
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 13, 2016 / 2:41 AM / a year ago

China should further open state sector to boost private investment-stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - China needs to further open up its state sector in order to arrest a steep slowdown in private sector investment, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Falling prices and industrial overcapacity have impacted private-sector fixed asset investment, said Sheng Laiyun, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics at a press conference.

Private sector fixed asset investment growth slowed to 3.9 percent in the January to May period, down from 5.2 percent for January to April and compared to over 10 percent growth last year.

Sheng also said the employment situation was better than expected in May and that 5.77 million new jobs were created in January to May. (Reporting by Kevin Yao, writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.