China external portfolio investment $286.8 bln at end-June 2015 -regulator
January 29, 2016 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

China external portfolio investment $286.8 bln at end-June 2015 -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding external portfolio investment stood at $286.8 billion at the end of June 2015, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Friday.

It was led by investment of $116.7 billion in the United States, followed by $49.5 billion in Hong Kong, the foreign exchange regulator said.

The SAFE said this month that China would publish data on its external portfolio investment after formally joining a global survey conducted by the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

