China state planner approves $29.58 billion of infrastructure investment

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China has approved 197.7 billion yuan ($29.58 billion) of new investment in railway projects and urban railways, the state planner said on Friday.

The investment included 156 billion yuan for urban railways in the southwestern city of Chengdu and Guiyang. In addition, China will invest 41.7 billion in railroads, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said. ($1 = 6.6833 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)