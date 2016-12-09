China c.bank chief economist expects property investment to slow in 2017- Xinhua

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's property investment is likely to slow in 2017 and fixed-asset investment growth could come under pressure, Xinhua news agency quoted Ma Jun, chief economist of the central bank, as saying.

China's foreign trade is likely to rebound next year, while domestic consumption may be stable, Ma was quoted as saying.

Ma also expected China's proactive fiscal policy to continue next year, Xinhua said. (Reporting by China monitoring desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)