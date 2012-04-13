FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of China's Q1 fixed-asset investment
#Asia
April 13, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of China's Q1 fixed-asset investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's National Bureau of Statistics released
on Friday the following breakdown of fixed-asset investment for the first three
months of 2012.
    (Percent change from a year earlier, year to date):
                            Mar  J-Feb   Dec   Nov   Oct   Sep   Aug   Jul   Jun
 FAI                       20.9   21.5  23.8  24.5  24.9  24.9  25.0  25.4  25.6
 State firms                9.0    8.8  11.1  11.7  12.4  12.7  12.1  13.6  14.6
 Real estate               23.5   27.8  27.9  29.9  31.1  32.0  33.2  33.6  32.9
 Central government        -9.7   -7.9  -9.7  -8.5  -8.5  -7.5  -8.9  -4.7  -3.8
 Local governments         23.1   24.0  27.2  27.5  27.9  27.7  28.1  28.0  28.1
 Primary industry          35.8   43.9  25.0  28.8  28.2  25.5  23.0  22.8  20.6
 Secondary industry        24.6   24.9  27.3  27.0  26.9  26.9  27.0  26.7  27.1
 Tertiary industry         17.6   18.5  21.1  22.4  23.3  23.4  23.6  24.5  27.7
 Mining:
  Oil & gas mining        -15.5   -5.5  12.5   4.2   3.2   1.5   0.8   0.8   1.3
  Ferrous metal mining     26.6   38.6  18.4  19.5  17.4  18.7  19.0  17.5  18.6
  Non-ferrous metal mining 31.1   38.5  24.2  20.8  21.1  17.9  16.7  17.1  15.8
  Non-metal mineral mining 32.1   43.5  31.8  31.0  28.1  23.8  24.4  27.6  25.1
 Power                     18.3   14.8   3.8   3.4   3.3   3.4   1.5   2.2   2.6
 Railways & transport     -41.8  -44.4 -22.5 -19.9 -21.9 -19.0 -15.5  -2.1   6.9
 Domestic investment       21.4   22.0  24.7  25.4  25.8  25.7  25.6  26.1  26.3
 HK, Taiwan investment     16.2   14.3  19.9  20.7  20.6  22.3  24.2  24.6  24.9
 Foreign investment        13.7   16.0  12.0  13.1  13.7  15.7  18.7  17.8  17.6
 Projects under way        14.2   12.1  18.7  19.5  19.8  19.8  20.5  19.4  19.6
 New projects              23.0   23.2  22.5  24.0  24.1  23.4  23.1  19.3  14.9	
	
 (Compiled by Beijing economics team)

