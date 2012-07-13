FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-Jun fixed-asset investment
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 13, 2012 / 2:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-Jun fixed-asset investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's National Bureau of Statistics released
on Friday the following breakdown of fixed-asset investment for the first half
of 2012.
(Percentage change from a year earlier, year to date):
                          Jun   May   Apr   Mar  J-Feb   Dec   Nov   Oct   Sep  
 
 FAI                     20.4  20.1  20.2  20.9   21.5  23.8  24.5  24.9  24.9  
  
 State firms             13.8  10.0   9.5   9.0    8.8  11.1  11.7  12.4  12.7  
 Real estate             16.6  18.5  18.7  23.5   27.8  27.9  29.9  31.1  32.0  
 Central government      -4.1  -7.7  -4.1  -9.7   -7.9  -9.7  -8.5  -8.5  -7.5  
 Local governments       22.1  22.1  22.0  23.1   24.0  27.2  27.5  27.9  27.7  
 
 Primary industry        28.6  37.1  40.7  35.8   43.9  25.0  28.8  28.2  25.5  
 Secondary industry      23.7  23.9  24.2  24.6   24.9  27.3  27.0  26.9  26.9  
 Tertiary industry       17.4  16.4  16.4  17.6   18.5  21.1  22.4  23.3  23.4  

Mining:
Oil & gas mining          3.3   1.9   0.5 -15.5   -5.5  12.5   4.2   3.2   1.5  
Ferrous metal mining     22.8  28.1  21.1  26.6   38.6  18.4  19.5  17.4  18.7  
Non-ferrous metal mining 40.6  52.0  47.6  31.1   38.5  24.2  20.8  21.1  17.9  
Non-metal mineral mining 30.9  33.5  28.0  32.1   43.5  31.8  31.0  28.1  23.8  
 Power                   17.8  17.2  18.0  18.3   14.8   3.8   3.4   3.3   3.4  
 Railways & transport   -36.9 -41.6 -43.6 -41.8  -44.4 -22.5 -19.9 -21.9 -19.0  
 Domestic investment     21.0  20.6  20.7  21.4   22.0  24.7  25.4  25.8  25.7  
 HK, Taiwan investment   11.2  10.9  11.8  16.2   14.3  19.9  20.7  20.6  22.3  
 Foreign investment      13.9  15.7  15.3  13.7   16.0  12.0  13.1  13.7  15.7  
 Projects under way      15.3  16.0  14.5  14.2   12.1  18.7  19.5  19.8  19.8  
 New projects            23.2  22.0  21.6  23.0   23.2  22.5  24.0  24.1  23.4

 (Reporting by Beijing Economics Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.