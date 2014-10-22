FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China approves $24.5 bln in rail and airport projects
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 22, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

China approves $24.5 bln in rail and airport projects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China has approved construction of five airports and three railway projects worth 150 billion yuan ($24.5 billion), the country’s top economic planning agency said on Wednesday, the latest move to speed up infrastructure projects to boost growth.

China’s economy grew at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis in the September quarter, adding to worries that it will drag on global growth.

The building of railway lines and airports will foster investment, the biggest driver in the world’s second-largest economy, which has sagged this year as a cooling manufacturing sector and a softening housing market discourage spending.

The eight projects include a rail line between the central city of Zhengzhou in Henan province to the western city of Wanzhou in Chongqing, worth 97.4 billion yuan, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

The commission also approved the construction of five airports located in the northwestern provinces of Qinghai and Inner Mongolia, southwestern provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou and northeast Jilin province.

The latest approvals follow the NDRC’s approval of three railway construction and expansion projects last week, totalling 95.9 billion yuan.

China’s Premier Li Keqiang has recently promised to launch major investment projects in information networks, water conservancy and environmental protection to support the economy.

$1 = 6.1176 Chinese yuan Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.